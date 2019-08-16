Premier League transfer gossip: Burnley chief addresses midfielder speculation, Manchester United plot January move, Liverpool close in on defender deal

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is keeping tabs on Jack Colback - despite not including him in his 25-man squad. (Various)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed he turned down a £278,000-a-week offer from Manchester City to join the Red Devils. (Daily Star)

Napoli rejected an £82m bid from Manchester United for defender Kalidou Koulibaly before Thursday's deadline last week. (Corriere dello Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solsjaer is already planning ahead to January by holding talks with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires in June 2020 (Manchester Evening News)

After a summer of speculation linking him to Juventus and Real Madrid, Paul Pogba is still desperate to leave Old Trafford for the latter. (Marca)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is close to sealing a £23m move to Roma, which will bring an end to his five years at Anfield. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac could return to face Burnley after they returned to training this week. (The Sun)

Roma have approached Chelsea about the possibility of signing striker Michy Batshuayi. (​Gianluca Di Marzio)

Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe is being chased by Celtic, while Serie A outfit Napoli have also enquired about his services. (The Sun)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says he wanted Liverpool keeper Adrian to stay at the club before his release. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Pellegrini says there doubts over Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller’s fitness of their trip to Brighton. (Sky Sports)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has remained tight-lipped over Steven Defour with the midfielder linked with a move back to Belgium. (Various)

Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia could leave the Amex this summer with Turkish giants Fenerbahce weighing up a move. (Takvim - in Turkey)

Charlton Athletic are still waiting to hear from the footballing authorities whether they can loan Brighton striker Tomer Hemed for the season. (West London Sport)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits the wealth of tactical possibilities at his disposal has presented with a serious but welcomed dilemma ahead of Crystal Palace clash. (Sheffield Star)