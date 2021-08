Burnley will be looking to kickstart their season with a victory at Turf Moor and will be hoping Chris Wood can get off the mark too.

The striker scored twelve goals in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign and will be looking to improve on his previous tally this time round.

Here is how the bookies expect Wood to do in comparison to last season’s bottom-half strikers...

1. Danny Ings BetVictor: 25/1 Sky Bet: 20/1 William Hill: 33/1 Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Ollie Watkins BetVictor: 33/1 Sky Bet: 25/1 William Hill: 28/1 Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Callum Wilson BetVictor: 50/1 Sky Bet: 40/1 William Hill: 40/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Raúl Jiménez BetVictor: 50/1 Sky Bet: 33/1 William Hill: 40/1 Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo