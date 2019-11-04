Premier League sides fight for Burnley star, Liverpool ace could leave: Premier League rumours

All of the latest rumours from the Premier League

All of the latest Premier League rumours on Monday, November 4:

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could be heading to China or the MLS when his contract expires this summer. (The Telegraph)

Salzburg have not received any offers as of yet for Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blasted the side as a 'very average squad of players' after their latest defeat to Bournemouth. (Various)

Leicester, Wolves and Everton are all keeping tabs on Burnley's Dwight McNeil (TeamTalk)

Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram admits that last year he was unsure if he could succeed at the Blades. "I'm at the top now and hopefully I can stay there. It's a hard one because I always believed I could play at the top. But at the same time the position I was in last year it didn't seem that I could. I went away over the summer and worked unbelievably hard to give myself the best chance I could." (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are set to receive a huge blow ahead of their crucial game with Liverpool, with Spanish midfielder David Silva expected to miss out. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have been forced to deny rumours that Jose Mourinho had dinner with the club's head of football Raul Sanllehi, amid increasing speculation regarding Unai Emery's future. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, reports elsewhere suggest that Emery has been given a month to save his job. (Daily Mirror)

A number of Everton players including Ireland international Seamus Coleman went into the Spurs dressing room to console Son Heung-Min on Sunday, after a freak accident involving the South Korea man led to a broken leg for Everton's Andre Gomes. (The Sun)

Southampton keeper Fraser Forster is 'very keen' on joining Celtic permanently. The stopper is currently on-loan with the Hoops. (Football Insider)