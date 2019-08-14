Premier League rumours: Manchester United unwilling to sanction star player exit, Liverpool defender moves closer to exit, Newcastle battle to keep youngster

Here's all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Newcastle United are hopeful of warding off Manchester United's interest in their young midfielder Sean Longstaff, but offering the player a new contract. (The Times)

West Ham United captain Mark Noble looks set to miss the club's clash against Brighton this weekend, after suffering a dead leg injury. However, Jack Wilshere is likely to be involved. (West London Sport)

Manchester United are said to be unwilling to listen to any offers from abroad for Paul Pogba, despite the player continually hinting he's keen for a move away. (Telegraph)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that he is allowing summer signing Lys Mousset to boost his fitness levels before involving him in first team football. (Sheffield Star)

Chelsea forgotten man Tiemoue Bakayoko looks likely to leave the Blues on another loan deal, with Monaco keen on re-signing their former star player. (Daily Mail)

Dejan Lovren looks to be moving closer to sealing his move from Liverpool to Roma, after being left out of the Reds' UEFA Super Cup squad to face Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld appears to be ready to let his contract at the club run down, so he can leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Mirror)