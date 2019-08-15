Premier League rumours: Manchester United ace 'refuses loan move', England defender set to stay with Spurs, ex-Liverpool ace prepares for Turkey move

Here's all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has backed his side to go from strength to strength throughout the season, and has lauded the wealth of 'characters and leaders' at the club. (Sheffield Star)

Newcastle United have been boosted ahead of their Premier League clash against Norwich City, with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey returning to training following a thigh injury. (Chronicle)

Borussia Dortmund are said to have rejected a bid from Manchester United for England wonderkid Jadon Sancho over the summer, following his sensational 2018/19 season. (Mirror)

Arsenal are said to have signed David Luiz instead of Juventus' Daniele Rugani due to the latter only being available for a one-season spell, with no future fee option the proposed loan move. (Express)

Spurs look set to hang on to Danny Rose until the next transfer window, as he is still understood to have a role to play under Mauricio Pochettino. (HITC)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez - who earns over £500k per week - is said to have refused to join Roma on a season long loan. (The Sun)

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge looks set for a move to Turkey, with Trabzonspor set to snap up the former England international. (Goal)