Premier League rumours: Burnley show interest in Getafe youngster, Southampton keen on Fulham starlet

Burnley are set for a break from Premier League action this weekend as the World Cup qualifiers continue.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:20 am

Burnley travel to the Etihad Stadium this weekend to take on the current Premier League champions Manchester City.

Sean Dyche's side have struggled so far this season and while they will be disappointed with the weekend's 0-0 stalemate against Norwich City, they can take confidence from their previous draw at the King Power Stadium.

Maxwel Cornet - who scored the equaliser for Burnley - may return to action following the international break after picking up an injury against Leicester. The Ivorian was superb for Burnley before he was sidelined and fans will be excited to see him back on the pitch against Pep Guardiola's side.

Here are the best of today's Premier League rumours...

1. Newcastle United willing to pay above £12 million to sign Swedish international

Newcastle United are reportedly set to renew their interest in summer target Jens Cajuste and are willing to pay over £12 million. The Midtjylland midfielder was the subject of bids from the Magpies and Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

2. Liverpool retain interest in Torino defender

Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer after being heavily linked with the Brazilian last season. Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, however with Bremer unlikely to sign a new contract with the Italian club, Liverpool could make a move once again. Manchester United and Manchester City are also now keeping tabs on the defender. (Daily Mail)

3. Southampton keen on Fulham starlet

Southampton have shown interest in Fulham's rising star Fabio Carvalho and have been tracking him for a 'number of months'. The 19-year-old is out of contract next summer. (The 72)

4. Newcastle United submit bid for former Jose Mourinho target

Newcastle United are reportedly bid £14 million for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, however the Turkish giants are likely to ask for more money. The 23-year-old has four clean sheets in 12 appearances this season. (A Spor)

