Premier League rumours: Burnley chase £8m Rangers defender, Manchester United plot raid for Portuguese prodigy, Liverpool given hope in De Ligt chase

Here's all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Burnley have joined Southampton and Brighton Hove Albion in the race to sign Rangers defender James Tavanier, who is believed to be valued at around £8m. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have been given hope of signing Ajax prodigy Matthijs De Ligt, after Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre revealed his club aren't close to securing his signature. (Marca)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have made Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes his top target for the summer transfer window (A Bola)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has urged the club to sign Gonazlo Higuain permanently in the summer, following a half-season loan spell from Juventus (Goal)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva in the upcoming transfer window (The Mirror)

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed the England international would massively strengthen the Gunners' defence (Daily Mail)

However, the Catalan giants are said to be interested in acquiring Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette, as they look to bolster their front line in the summer (The Express)

Leeds United are set to rival Newcastle United and Middlesbrough for the signature of Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss. The 20-year-old has shone in League One this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. (The Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, who scored against the North London side in their Champions League semi-final first leg (The Mirror)