Premier League rumour mill: Burnley star on quality of team, Liverpool star speaks on future, Jurgen Klopp hints at retirement, Manchester United transfer blow, French legend wants Newcastle job

Sheffield United were closest to signing €25m midfielder Sander Berge. Their offer was the one nearest Genk's valuation but reportedly the player did not want a move. Brighton were also interested. (Het Laaste Nieuws)

Leeds United teenager Callum Nicell is on trial at Sheffield United. The midfielder was on the Blades' bench in their recent U23 fixtures against Watford. (The Boot Room)

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has signed a new Broussia Dortmund deal bumping the England star up to a £190,000-a-week contract. (Daily Mail)

Mohamed Salah says he is "happy" at Liverpool after Gary Neville said that the Egyptian will move in the next 12 months. (CNN)

Billy Sharp has revealed that he would rather play with his mates in an over-35 league than drop down the leagues when his contract expires at Sheffield United. (The Star)

Brighton's £16m summer signing Neal Maupay has told fans to expect a lot more, claiming he is not yet at his best. The striker netted in his debut at Watford. (Argus)

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has revealed that breaking in to Burnley's starting line-up and retaining that position is as challenging as it's ever been. (Burnley Express)

Arsenal are planning to offer midfielder Matteo Guendouzi a new five-year deal. The 20-year-old has impressed since joining from Lorient last summer. (Daily Mail)

David Ginola has said he desires to manage Newcastle United. The Frenchman revealed he is undertaking his coaching badges. (Amazon)

Chelsea wing-back Davide Zappacosta is set to sign for Roma on loan. The Italian, who cost the club for £23million, has not featured under Frank Lampard. (The Guardian)

Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan could head on loan to Nordsjaelland after the Danish side made an offer to the club. The player is understood to be open to the deal to gain first-team football. (Daily Mail)

Ryan Kent plans to force a move from Liverpool to Rangers. The winger wants to return to Ibrox where he spent last season on loan but the Anfield side have reiterated that they will only sell the player rather than loan him out again. (Daily Record)

Michy Batshuayi plans to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place under Frank Lampard. Until January at least. The Belgian netted in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Liverpool in the development league. (Daily Mail)

Lyon have issued a warning to Manchester United that they don't have to sell Moussa Dembele. The French striker has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford. (Foot Sur 7)

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he will retire once his Liverpool contract expires in 2022. (Mirror)

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is set to leave Spurs for a loan move to Turkish giants Besiktas. (TRT Spor)

Club Brugge are planning on making a move for Spurs outcast Victor Wanyama. The midfielder has not played this season, while he started just four games last campaign. (Express)