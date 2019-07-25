Premier League round-up: Burnley ace linked with exit, Newcastle send message to Manchester United, West Ham eye League One star - updates on Liverpool, Everton and Aston Villa

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are hoping to tie up a deal to sign Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, where £20m will be enough to seal his signature. (Various)

Magpies boss Steve Bruce insists Sean Longstaff will not be sold this summer amid genuine interest from Manchester United. (Daily Express)

Manchester United have placed Lille winger Nicolas Pepe on their wishlist - but will only move for him if Romelu Lukaku is sold. (The Times)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, heavily linked with the Red Devils this summer, has told his teammates he will leave the club. (II Tempo)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a return for Philippe Coutinho, despite previous reports suggesting the player was open to a move back to Anfield. (ESPN)

Arsenal have been told Dani Ceballos will still complete his transfer from Real Madrid, despite Marco Asensio's absence. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea and West Ham are weighing up offers to sign Portsmouth starlet Leon Maloney (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur have made a shock enquiry over signing Juventus star and Manchester United-linked Paulo Dybala, who is rated £80m. (Evening Standard)

Everton have agreed to sell midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain for £28m. He has made the most tackles in the Premier League since 2016. (Daily Mail)

The Toffees could put the Gueye money towards signing Arsenal target Wilfred Zaha with Crystal Palace demanding £80m for his services. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace ad Aston Villa are keen on handing Jonathan Afolabi a contract following his release from Southampton. (Football.London)

Meanwhile, Villa are in talks with Juventus over a £13m swoop for goalkeeper Mattia Perrin after his switch to Benfica collapsed due to a failed medical. (Football Italia)

Sheffield United will consider a move for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart - if they fail to re-sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Blades midfielder Sami Carruthers in on trial with League Two outfit Cambridge United. (Cambridgeshire Live)

Brighton and Hove Albion are to launch a formal approach for Rangers right-back James Tavernier. (90min)