Premier League paper talk: Burnley weigh up double swoop, Tottenham beat Liverpool and Manchester United to Irishman, Arsenal eye loan bid - updates on Newcastle and Everton

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is set to hand Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Martin Dubravka, Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie new contracts. (Daily Star)

The Magpies and Everton are among a host of clubs keen on signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Monaco over a potential £9m deal for highly-regarded midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. (Daily Mail)

The Red Devils are targeting another young prospect as they rival Barcelona for Marseille forward Isaac Lihadji. (La Provence)

Barcelona want to sell Liverpool-linked Phillipe Coutinho, however are concerned that no clubs have bid for the midfielder. (ESPN)

Real Madrid are willing to offer Reds star Sadio Mane a huge incentive to try and lure him to the Bernabeu in a €180m transfer. (Don Balon)

Arsenal have launched an offer to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani on a two-year loan deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gunners captain Laurent Koscielny is determined to leave the Emirates this summer amid rumours linking him with Rennes. (Independent)

Tottenham Hotspur have fended off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to take Linfield wonderkid Charlie Allan on trial. (The Sun)

Malcom, linked with Arsenal and Everton this summer, is poised to join Zenit St Petersburg after a £36.5m+ deal was agreed. (Goal)

Manchester City have received a formal offer from Bayern Munich for winger Leroy Sane and suggested personal terms with the player. (Bild)

Crystal Palace are set to receive a £60m bid from Napoli for Wilfred Zaha after the Serie A club missed out on Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

Everton want to bring in Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin following the loss of Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain. (Liverpool Echo)

Harry Maguire’s move to Manchester United will likely trigger Leicester into pursuing Burnley defender James Tarkowski. (Sky Sports)

If Tarkowski is to leave Turf Moor, Sean Dyche’s Clarets will swoop for former Chelsea defender and free agent Gary Cahill. (Sky Sports)

The confirmation of Tom Heaton’s arrival at Aston Villa is to prompt Burnley into acquiring Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell for £3.5m. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Brighton have failed with an £18.5m bid for Leganes striker Youssef En Nesyri, however a deal is not dead in the water yet. (AS)

Meanwhile, the Seagulls lead the race for Brentford star Neal Maupay. They remain in talks over a deal but his £20m valuation yet to be met. (Sky Sports)