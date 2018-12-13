Premier League news LIVE: Spurs expect Real Madrid approach for Pochettino | Playmaker nears Newcastle move | Juventus to make cut-price Pogba offer | Newcastle target Japanese striker to solve goalscoring problems

Juventus make cut-price offer for Paul Pogba, Arsenal want Chelsea defender and Newcastle close in on playmaker.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates.

Spurs expect Real Madrid approach for Pochettino

