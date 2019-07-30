Premier League gossip: Nottingham Forest chase Burnley defender, Liverpool handed transfer boost, Manchester United target desperate to join - updates Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Crystal Palace are considering making a £5m bid for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark or try and bring him in on loan. (The Sun)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is losing patience with the Foxes and wants the club to finalise his move to Manchester United. (The Sun)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he is open to the idea of selling Red Devils target midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - if the right offer is made. (Mail)

Paris St Germain have Liverpool and Newcastle United joined the race to sign Augsburg defender Philipp Max. (Soccer Link)

Liverpool have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo with Barcelona turning their attention towards Man United full-back Matteo Darmian. (ESPN)

Arsenal have received an enquiry from Monaco about the availability Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi. The Gunners value him at £30m. (L'Equipe)

The Gunners will only pay an initial £20m upfront for Nicholas Pepe with the other £52m paid in instalments over five years. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have been handed a huge injury boost with Frank Lampard confident that N’Golo Kante will be fit for the start of the season. (The Sun)

Tottenham and Manchester United linked Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Italy)

The Old Lady confirmed there have been bids for the Argentine amid interest from the Premier League duo. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are considering moves for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina and Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. (Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest will turn their attention towards Burnley defender Ben Gibson should they fail to land Aberdeen's Scott McKenna. (Daily Record)

Brighton Hove Albion and Leeds United are fighting it out to sign Inter Milan defender Ryan Nolan. (Triveneto Goal)

Sheffield United have lodged a second and improved bid for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie, believed to be closer to the £20million mark. (Wales Online)