Premier League deadline day LIVE: Burnley to miss out on midfielder, can Clarets hold on to James Tarkowski? Forward to leave Turf Moor plus the latest from Manchester United, Spurs and Arsenal

Burnley over the years haven't been hugely active in the transfer window, let alone deadline day.

However, this summer things could change with Sean Dyche looking to potentially add to different positions, namely centre-back and in the centre of midfield. Over the last few days the club have been linked with moves for Dael Fry from Middlesbrough, Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater and experienced centre-back Scott Dann. In contrast, James Tarkowski is wanted by Leicester City. Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and gossip at the Clarets and around the league in our Premier League live blog.