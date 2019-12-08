Premier League clubs eye BIG money moves with news from Burnley, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Premier League clubs eyeing deals.

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has confirmed Norwich City loanee Josh Coley is back at Carrow Road after suffering injury. (Various)

West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic, with the 32-year-old Bosnia international's loan deal at Qarabag ending on 31 December. (The Sun)

Liverpool are believed to have joined the race with Arsenal and Barcelona for the signing of Karim Adeyemi. (The Mirror)

Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford star Said Benrahma. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are reportedly leading the way in the race to sign Manchester United reject Chris Smalling. (The Star)

Crystal Palace have put Burnley's winger Dwight McNeil, 20, top of their list of replacements if Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, leaves as had been heavily rumoured. (The Sun)

Derby County have been linked with a move for experienced Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. (Derbyshire Live)

Patrick Vieira admits he could never ignore Arsenal amid speculation linking him to the vacant manager's position as that club. (The Mirror)