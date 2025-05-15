Scott Parker led the Clarets to a 100-point finish in his first season in charge, lost just two games and remained unbeaten at home.

While it wasn’t enough to claim the league title, with Leeds United pipping them on goal difference, it was still a remarkable campaign for Parker’s men, who conceded just 16 goals in 46 games and kept 30 clean sheets.

Burnley’s return to the top flight will bring plenty of positives and a big one for fans is the chance to watch their side at some of the country’s best stadiums.

Premier League clubs with a 30,000-plus capacity stadiums are permitted to give a minimum of 3,000 seats for travelling fans, while smaller grounds have to allocate 10 per cent of their total capacity to away supporters.

With the help of Ticket-compare.com the Burnley Express has taken a look at each of the current 19 confirmed teams’ away allocation below.

1 . Arsenal - The Emirates Capacity: 60,704 | Away allocation: 3,000

2 . Aston Villa - Villa Park Capacity: 42,000 | Away allocation: 3,000

3 . Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium Capacity: 11,379 | Away allocation: 1,500