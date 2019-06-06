Premier League assist to goal scorer chart: Where does Burnley's MOST potent combination rank?
Premier League champions Manchester City were the most prolific side in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, scoring a total of 95 goals.
Only five teams in the division netted less times than Burnley in 38 games. However, despite scoring just 45 goals, a Clarets duo feature in this table.
1. 20 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane''Assisted by: Trent Alexander-Arnold''Assists: 3
2. 19 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane''Assisted by: Andrew Robertson''Assists: 3
3. 18 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane''Assisted by: Mohamed Salah''Assists: 3
4. 17 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane''Assisted by: James Milner''Assists: 3
