Premier League agree to Burnley request to postpone Watford game

Turf Moor

A club statement read: "The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application with the Club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, injuries, and representation at the Africa Cup of Nations. This follows Burnley’s home game against Leicester City on Saturday being called off.

"The Premier League fixture between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor will now be arranged for a future date, with all previously purchased tickets for the game to remain valid.