Premier League agree to Burnley request to postpone Watford game
Burnley Football Club have confirmed their application to postpone Tuesday night’s game against Watford.has been approved by the Premier League.
A club statement read: "The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application with the Club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, injuries, and representation at the Africa Cup of Nations. This follows Burnley’s home game against Leicester City on Saturday being called off.
"The Premier League fixture between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor will now be arranged for a future date, with all previously purchased tickets for the game to remain valid.
"The Club sends their apologies to both sets of supporters for the inconvenience this may have caused and a new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."