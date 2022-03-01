BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Wout Weghorst of Burnley celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Predicted Premier League finish forecasts spectacular shift in survival scrap for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton and Burnley

Unbeaten runs for Burnley and Newcastle United — coupled with losing streaks for Leeds United, Everton and Brentford — have thrown the Premier League fight for survival up in the air.

By Daniel Black
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 6:00 am

The Clarets’ 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, adding to victories over Brighton and Hove Albion and Spurs, completely changed the complexion of the table at the bottom end.

Sean Dyche’s side are now a single point adrift of Frank Lampard’s 17th place Toffees, who have lost five of their last six league games, and a couple of points shy of the now managerless Whites, who have lost four on the bounce while conceding 17 goals.

The Magpies, meanwhile, haven’t lost in six games under Eddie Howe, collecting 14 points during that spell, which has lifted them out of trouble in the top flight.

Just a few weeks ago, the race for survival had looked all-but done and dusted. However, the make-up of the Premier League table at the beginning of March means there might be an almighty battle for survival in store.

As the season draws to a close, it is set to be a fascinating battle at the bottom and here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, this is how the ‘supercomputer’ is predicting what the Premier League table will look like when the season draws to a close on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

Scroll through our gallery to see who’ll be crowned champions, which sides will secure Champions League spots, who will do enough to stay up and which clubs are expected to do down.

1. Manchester City

Predicted points: 91 (+64 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - Probability of winning Premier League: 75%

2. Liverpool

Predicted points: 86 (+66 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - Probability of winning Premier League: 24% - Probability of finishing 2nd: 67%

3. Chelsea

Predicted points: 77 (+45 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 97% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 3rd: 76%

4. Arsenal

Predicted points: 68 (+17 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 61% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 4th: 48%

