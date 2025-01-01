'Possibility': Scott Parker delivers Burnley transfer update as January window officially opens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are now able to start their transfer business as the January window has officially opened.

New Year’s Day for the Clarets signals their first game of 2025 as they prepare to welcome Stoke City to Turf Moor, with Scott Parker’s men looking to extend their impressive 11-game unbeaten run.

It also means the return of the rumour mill, speculation and ins and outs as another opportunity arises for the club to strengthen their hand heading into the crucial second part of the season.

Head coach Scott Parker has remained coy whenever asked about Burnley’s transfer plans, an approach he repeated following the goalless draw against Middlesbrough on Sunday night.

“There maybe a possibility that there will be something we do,” he said.

“I think that applies to both sides of it to be honest, maybe some players going out as well for those that have lacked a bit of game time.

“It’s not really been my main focus. People at the club are doing all they can and we will see what happens.”

Oliver Sonne is one name that has been strongly linked to the Clarets, with the right-back even being spotted being shown around Turf Moor prior to the recent win against Watford.

The Peruvian international is currently playing his football with Danish side Silkeborg but could soon be providing competition for Connor Roberts at full-back.

In terms of those that might leave, Shurandy Sambo could be an ideal candidate given he’s not featured since the end of August, despite only arriving at the club following his move from PSV Eindhoven during the summer.

The 23-year-old was even initially left out of Burnley’s official squad list with the EFL back in September after the summer transfer window closed, while the club explored a potential loan move for the Dutchman.

The full-back was then added back in but has since made just two appearances for the Clarets and has struggled to even make the match day squad.

Addressing Sambo’s initial absence from the squad list, Parker explained: “The reason why that wasn’t the case initially is because there was an opportunity that maybe Shu would have left the club to go and get some football and have a loan."