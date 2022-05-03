Pope would be good fit for West Ham, says former England international

The Clarets keeper, capped eight times by the Three Lions, has been linked with a move to Championship winners Fulham, should Burnley be relegated from the Premier League.

And there has also been speculation suggesting West Ham could make a move, on the back of his superb display at the London Stadium last month, when he produced magnificent saves to deny Issa Diop and Michail Antonio to preserve a point for Burnley in Mike Jackson’s first game in interim charge.

Johnson, now 37, started his career with the Hammers, before joining Chelsea for £6m after West Ham’s relegation in 2003, going on to play for Portsmouth, Liverpool and Stoke City, before retiring in January 2019, after Stoke’s relegation in May 2018.

Burnley's English goalkeeper Nick Pope celebrates after Burnley's English midfielder Jack Cork scores during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022.

GGRecon have spoken to Johnson regarding his former club being linked with a move for Pope, and the suggestion he could replace former Arsenal man Łukasz Fabiański.

In an excerpt from an interview at https://www.ggrecon.com/articles/glen-johnson-gaming-salah-more/ ahead of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final second leg in Frankfurt, Johnson said: “It’d be fantastic for Fabiański to end his West Ham career lifting that Europa League trophy in Seville.