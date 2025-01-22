Plymouth Argyle boss quizzed about absence of Burnley and Middlesbrough target Morgan Whittaker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic declined to comment on Morgan Whittaker’s absence for tonight’s game against Burnley amid intense transfer speculation.

The Clarets are strongly rumoured to be one of the sides interested in a January swoop for the 24-year-old, with their Championship rivals Middlesbrough also said to be keen.

Muslic had claimed before tonight’s clash at Home Park that Whittaker was available for selection, but he’s since opted to leave the forward out of his squad entirely.

When asked why Whittaker isn’t featuring, Muslic told Sky Sports: “There’s not a lot [I can say] because I have to focus only on the players who can help us tonight.

“It’s just an hour before the game, so all the focus and all the energy goes towards the lads on the pitch and those on the bench.”

According to Sky, Whittaker is in attendance for tonight’s game.

Given Plymouth are rock bottom of the Championship, leaving out their star man is a big call for Muslic.

Plymouth's English striker #10 Morgan Whittaker (C) celebrates with teammates on the pitch after the English FA Cup third round football match between Brentford and Plymouth Argyle at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 11, 2025. Plymouth won the game 1-0. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) /

When asked how difficult tonight’s challenge will be without Whittaker, the new Argyle boss added: “Together we have to believe. We are facing one of the best teams in our competition, defensively they are the best team.

“Knowing they have the quality with the ball and without the ball and from the set-pieces, but there are also moments for us where we can attack them and turn them.

“We have to believe this is possible and then we’ll have a chance.”

Plymouth club captain Joe Edwards, meanwhile, is one of the two studio guests providing analysis in the Sky Sports studio.

Discussing the impact of Whittaker’s absence, Edwards said: “He would be [a miss for any side]. That’s why there is that speculation because he is a very talented player.

“We’ve had it now for the past three windows because of the way he’s performed. Last season with the goals and assists he’s got, it was why we were where we were.

“It’s understandable, because he has been a big part of our team and our squad. But he’s still an Argyle player, he was up for selection and it is the way it is tonight.

“He’s going to be a miss tonight.”