Plymouth Argyle boss discusses Morgan Whittaker's selection status amid further Burnley transfer interest

Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic has confirmed Morgan Whittaker is available for selection for tomorrow night’s clash against Burnley amid renewed speculation regarding his future.

It emerged last week that the Clarets had renewed their interest with another bid for the 24-year-old having been unsuccessful in their attempts to lure him to Turf Moor during the summer.

According to BBC Sport, Burnley have now lodged a second offer, but Muslic appeared to suggest Whittaker’s valuation has yet to be met.

"I will not confirm any rumours, but Morgan is offensively our best player, our strongest player and he's a target (for other clubs) naturally in January,” he said during a press conference today ahead of a meeting between the two sides at Home Park.

"He's still an Argyle player, he's still under contract so for us he's available and selectable. He has a value as a player and if other clubs want to grab him and to take him I think they have to pay the price for this."

When asked if Whittaker is in the right frame of mind to face Burnley on Wednesday night, Muslic added: “That's part of our business and we always have to remain professional and to respect a contract.

“Until the other team is putting the money on the table that Argyle is demanding they are all our players and under contract. I think it's very important to stay professional all the time.”

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle challenged by Will Vaulks of Oxford United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Oxford United FC at Home Park on January 14, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

On whether he expects Whittaker to start against the Clarets, Muslic concluded: "Of course, he's under contract for us. He's selectable, he's playable.

“I will try to put the best possible line-up tomorrow and the players are really ready to give it all for green. This is where I start and the starting XI will also look like this."