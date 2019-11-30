Player Ratings: Burnley beaten at home by Crystal Palace
After a couple of 3-0 victories in succession in the Premier League the Clarets orchestrated their own downfall as the Eagles soared at Turf Moor.
Wilfried Zaha beat goalkeeper Nick Pope at his near post to give the visitors the lead in first half stoppage time before substitute Jeffrey Schlupp punished skipper Ben Mee's mistake in the 78th minute. Here's how we scored the players' performances.
1. Nick Pope 5
Will be disappointed that he was beaten at his near post for Crystal Palace's opener. The England international also allowed Schlupp's effort through his legs as Palace doubled their lead.