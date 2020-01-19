PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 2 Leicester City 1



Harvey Barnes had given the Foxes the lead in the 33rd minute, as Burnley faced an eighth loss in 10 games, but the home side mounted a second half comeback to seal a vital three points. Chris Wood levelled in the 56th minute, Nick Pope then saved a Jamie Vardy penalty, and then Ashley Westwood netted the winner with just over 10 minutes remaining.

1. Nick Pope 8 Made an early save to keep out Barnes and sprung to his right to deny Praet in the second half. The penalty save to deny international team-mate Vardy could prove to be the turning point in Burnley's season. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Phil Bardsley 7 Another strong performance on his return from illness. Caught out with a couple of slide rule passes, but stood up well to Barnes and limited the midfielder's options. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Charlie Taylor 8 Made a significant intervention when the visitors threatened to counter, breaking four-on-one, with the scoreline 1-1, and was a key outlet for the Clarets, delivering the cross for Westwood's goal. Getty Buy a Photo

4. James Tarkowski 7 Vardy got the better of him in the second half when spinning the centre back and almost restoring Leicester City's lead, but he barely put a foot wrong otherwise. Cleared substitute Iheanacho's effort off the line late on. Getty Buy a Photo

