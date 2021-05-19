"People can say that by sticking at Burnley you're not ambitious, but the work that has been done here is enormous" - says Clarets boss Sean Dyche

The Burnley boss will celebrate his ninth anniversary in five month's time having replaced Eddie Howe with the club 14th in the Championship in 2012.

But the 49-year-old ex-Watford chief, who is now closing in on 400 games in charge in all competitions, doesn't feel as though his longevity shows a lack of appetite or aspiration.

Quite the contrary, in fact. Dyche opposes the thinking that money, power and silverware are the sole variables in measuring ambition.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on March 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

The dynasty he's built, he'll argue, is evident of that. "It depends on how you measure ambition," he said.

"People can say that by sticking at Burnley you're not ambitious, but the work that has been done here is enormous.

"This club is a massively different club from when I walked into it. It's not just down to me, quite obviously, it's down to lots of people.

"That's ambition, to build a club, it's just a different kind of ambition to how people think. They think that ambition is purely just to go to the top of the game and win games and win trophies."

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley shouts instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on March 06, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The Premier League's longest-serving manager is heading into the final year of his contract at Burnley, but he gave an indication that talks over an extended deal would soon be held with chairman Alan Pace.

Dyche, who has two promotions on his CV, Europa League qualification as well as six campaigns at the highest level, is looking forward to adding to his legacy.

After-all, ambition comes in all shapes and sizes. "Of course, that [winning trophies] is the name of the game, but behind that there's the number of jobs that have been created, the feel good factor, the recognition that the town has got, they're all ambitions and things that mean a lot around these parts.

"I don't lose sight of that side of ambition. There's always that itch to work with the best players at the top level, but it's not that easy.

"That's not just my ambition, there are thousands of managers out there all across the world. It's the way that the industry has gone. You can have all the ambition you want, but eventually you need the opportunity.

"They're not just looking for homegrown managers now, they're looking for managers from far and wide.