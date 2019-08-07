Paper talk: Burnley eye double midfielder swoop, Manchester United chase £50m-rated star, Arsenal submit £55m bid - updates Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham

Keep up-to-date with all the latest Premier League rumours ahead of deadline day...

Newcastle United have penned in a medical for Amiens full-back Emil Krafth after agreeing a £5m deal. Steve Bruce also wants Bournemouth’s Jordan Ibe on loan. (Northern Echo)

The Magpies are also said to be in last-minute talks to sign Lille midfielder Thiago Maia. A loan deal has been proposed but the French club want to sell. (France Football)

Manchester United have upped their attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, with £50m the initial quoted price. (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is plotting a surprise swoop for free agent Fernando Llorente, who remains without a club since his release from Tottenham. (Sky Italia)

The Red Devils have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Neymar with PSG determined not to sell to Barcelona. (Sport)

Liverpool insist Fabinho is not for sale after reports in South America claimed Real Madrid had tabled a £59m bid. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have seen their bid of £55m for defender Dayot Upamecano rejected by RB Leipzig. He has a release clause of £92m. (Bild)

Tottenham have a fee of £62m with Juventus for Paulo Dybala, who will not undergo his medical and discuss personal terms. (Sky Italia)

Mauricio Pochettino's side could be set for an exciting end to the window as they target a loan move for Barcelona forward Phillipe Coutinho. (Daily Express)

DC United have opened shock talks with the representatives of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil with Wayne Rooney leaving for Derby County. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Man United both sent scouts to cast an eye over Norwegian midfielder Hakon Evjen in action for Bodo/Glimt. (TV2 via Manchester Evening News)

Everton have had another bid - this time £70m plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy - knocked back by Crystal Palace for Wilfred Zaha. (Daily Mail)

The Toffees, however, are closing in on a transfer breakthrough before the deadline with Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe set to join on loan. (Daily Mail)

Palace are indeed close to signing McCarthy after the player travelled to London last night when the news broke that an £8.5m deal was agreed. (Sky Sports)

Watford have rejected a £36.7m bid from Everton for Abdoulaye Doucoure as a deal to sign Rennes winger Ismalia Sarr edges closer. (Sky Sports)

Watford and Newcastle United have both had bids accepted for Bordeaux defender Youssouf Sabaly. (Soccer Link)

Burnley, under the noses of Brighton, have made a late loan swoop for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, The Clarets have renewed their interest in Nantes midfielder Abdoulaye Toure, 12 months after previously failing to sign him. (France Football)

Sheffield United outcast Ben Heneghan could be subject of a late bid from Hull City. He was transfer-listed this summer. (Sky Sports)

Brighton and Newcastle have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-German for young defender Moussa Sissoko. He will decide which club he wants to join today. (RMC Sport)