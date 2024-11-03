'Pantomime of football': West Ham favourite Scott Parker discusses taking his Burnley side to Millwall

As a former West Ham man, Scott Parker is happy to play the pantomime villain when he takes his Burnley side to Millwall.

While unbeaten in nine, Parker’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways at The Den after being held to two consecutive draws.

The Clarets face a Millwall side that are in good form, having won their last two under Neil Harris to move up to 10th place in the division.

“This will be a tough game. For sure this will be a tough game,” Parker said.

“It’s a tough place to go, it’s a certain style in which they play, so there’s a big test ahead of this young team at the weekend.

“In saying that, we’re on a good run and we’re in a good place. We’ve got the quality to go to Millwall and cause them massive problems as well.

“We need to have a mindset going into the game of what we’re going to face and the challenges we’re going to face, but also understanding where we can bring our quality and cause them problems.”

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

While Parker is under no illusions how difficult this afternoon’s encounter will be, he’s called on his players to stand up and embrace the challenge.

“This is a tough environment to go to. Some may see it as tough, some may see it as a great place to go and a great challenge. That’s how we’ll be adopting,” he said.

“We will have our away fans there who have been nothing short of incredible for us this year. They’ve given us every bit of fighting spirit and desire that we need.

“Again, I have no doubt they will be a driving force for us at the weekend.”

Given Parker’s West Ham affiliation, the 44-year-old knows he’s likely to be the target of some jeers when he takes his place in the manager’s dugout.

He said: “I’ve been there a couple of times and it’s not the friendliest place at times. It’s part and parcel of it though, isn’t it?

“Sometimes it’s just the pantomime of football and the game we’re in, but I’m older and wiser and I’ve been around it a long time. That’s the way it is.”