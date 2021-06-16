Pair of Burnley's 2021/22 Premier League games chosen for Amazon Prime Video broadcasts

Chris Wood on target at Wolves in April

The Clarets' trip to Molineux to face Wolves - where Burnley won 4-0 in April with a first half Chris Wood hat-trick - currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 30th, is the first to be confirmed on Prime.

Then the game against Manchester United at Old Trafford, scheduled for Tuesday, December 28th, is the other Burnley game selected by the broadcaster.

Amazon have confirmed the next 20 Premier League fixtures they will show exclusively, broadcasting every single game across two matchday rounds.

These fixtures will take place across the midweek round as November gives way to December, and the midweek round between the Boxing Day bank holiday and New Year, on December 28th.

Amazon's coverage will include the Merseyside derby when Liverpool visit Everton and Manchester United's home game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.