Padiham boss Adam Morning hoping his prayers will be heard

Joint Padiham boss Adam Morning is still waiting for his prayers to be answered following a difficult start to the campaign.

The 32-year-old midfielder hasn’t allowed the club’s troubles on the pitch get him down just yet, but he’s desperate for a win that would break a poor cycle of results.

The former Halifax Town and Salford City man revealed that he was under a lot of stress during his first stint in management last season as the Storks scrapped for survival in the North West Counties Premier Division.

They are in a precarious position once again, taking just seven points from 11 games as they sit third from bottom. And Padiham have exited the Emirates FA Cup, the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy and the Buildbase FA Vase, with Bishop Auckland inflicting a 1-0 loss at the Ruby Civil Arena.

Chris Wynn’s 36th-minute strike proved to be the difference at the weekend.

“It’s still very early on in the season,” said Morning. “Myself and Michael Morrison are concerned about a few things and we know we have to be better.

“We need to find a way to see games out, to grind out results where necessary, that’s what good teams do and that can be the difference.”

Luke Noble had a golden opportunity to draw the home side level in the second half when one-on-one with Nicholas Liversedge, but the striker failed to hit the target.

“I’m just hoping and praying that it’s not going to turn out like last season,” Morning said.

“We’ve not had a terrible run yet, I haven’t seen us roll over and die in games, but we’ve just got to find a better balance.

“On the plus side, I didn’t enjoy last season one bit but I’m enjoying it more this season.

“It’s been another big learning curve and it’s only going to make us stronger.”

The Storks welcome St Martins to the Arbories tomorrow for a first round tie in the Macron Cup.

There was better news for Padiham’s youngsters, who ended Barrow AFC U21’s unbeaten start to the season.

They claimed a 4-1 away win in the Lancashire FA U21 Development League.