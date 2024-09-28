Oxford United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase third straight win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley travel to Oxfordshire this weekend for a first ever trip to the Kassam Stadium.

The last time the Clarets faced Oxford United away from home, all the way back in 2000, the U’s were still playing their football at the Manor Ground.

Scott Parker’s men head to the Kassam looking to claim a third straight win after earning back-to-back victories against Leeds United and Portsmouth, to propel them up to third in the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They face a newly-promoted Oxford side that have started the season well, taking three wins from their first six games to sit ninth - with all three of those victories coming on home turf.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Oxford’s Kassam Stadium on Saturday, September 28. Kick-off is at 3pm.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the action infront of the television tower at Kassam Stadium during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Coventry City at Kassam Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Oxford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest team news?

Connor Roberts has taken a step closer to making his return to action after missing Burnley’s last two games with a knock picked up on international duty.

The Welshman has trained all week and a decision will be taken on his availability ahead of the game.

Bashir Humphreys returns after serving his one-match ban, but Mike Tresor is unlikely to be risked too soon despite returning to training after a long-term absence.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond are all longer-term concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Oxford, key man Cameron Brannagan is out injured, as are Joe Bennett and Przemyslaw Placheta. Will Goodwin, Josh McEachran and Matt Phillips are all fitness doubts.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“There’s a tough game ahead of us.

“At home they’ve had three games and they’ve won them all, so it’s a team that understands how they play, they’re a positional team, they’ve got some real quality and can be a real threat, certainly at home.

“As always, we go there with the utmost respect for the opposition and rightfully so because the results have proven that, so we will be under no illusions to the challenge we will face.

“We will prep as well as we can while also trying to dominate and put our stamp on the game and cause them problems as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big challenge ahead of us, but as I keep saying that challenge will come most weeks in this division because of the way the league is.”

What are the predicted teams?

Oxford: Cumming, Kioso, Moore, Brown, Leigh, Rodrigues, Vaulks, El Mizouni, Goodrham, Harris, Dembele

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Flemming

Who is the referee?

James Linington. He’s overseen four games so far this season, dishing out 15 yellow cards and no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in February 2023 for the 1-1 draw away at Millwall.

What are the latest odds?

Oxford: 13/5

Draw: 12/5

Burnley: 1/1

Odds according to SkyBet.