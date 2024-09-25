Scott Parker comes into Saturday’s clash in good form after following up their hard-earned victory at Leeds with a comeback win against Portsmouth.
The result leaves them third in the table on 13 points from their first six games.
This weekend the Clarets travel to the Kassam Stadium for the first time in their history to face an Oxford side that have enjoyed a strong start to the season following their promotion from League One.
Despite losing to Bristol City last time out, Des Buckingham’s side sit ninth in the table after claiming three wins and three defeats in their first six games.
Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with, although Burnley will have Bashir Humphreys back available for selection after he missed the Pompey win through suspension.
Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.