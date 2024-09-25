Oxford United v Burnley early team news: Eight to miss out through injury, six doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley will be looking to make it three wins from three when they take on Oxford United at the weekend.

Scott Parker comes into Saturday’s clash in good form after following up their hard-earned victory at Leeds with a comeback win against Portsmouth.

The result leaves them third in the table on 13 points from their first six games.

This weekend the Clarets travel to the Kassam Stadium for the first time in their history to face an Oxford side that have enjoyed a strong start to the season following their promotion from League One.

Despite losing to Bristol City last time out, Des Buckingham’s side sit ninth in the table after claiming three wins and three defeats in their first six games.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with, although Burnley will have Bashir Humphreys back available for selection after he missed the Pompey win through suspension.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Set to remain sidelined until January after suffering a foot injury in the win against Preston North End earlier this month.

1. Joe Bennett (Oxford) - out

Set to remain sidelined until January after suffering a foot injury in the win against Preston North End earlier this month. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Set to miss the next six weeks after sustaining a knee injury during the recent 1-0 win against Stoke City.

2. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford) - out

Set to miss the next six weeks after sustaining a knee injury during the recent 1-0 win against Stoke City. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Maybe a week or two away from returning having missed the start of the season with an issue with his ankle ligaments.

3. Will Goodwin (Oxford) - doubt

Maybe a week or two away from returning having missed the start of the season with an issue with his ankle ligaments. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Substituted during last week’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City with a groin problem.

4. Josh McEachran (Oxford) - doubt

Substituted during last week’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City with a groin problem. Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyOxford UnitedScott ParkerPortsmouthLeedsLeague OneBristol City