The result leaves them third in the table on 13 points from their first six games.

This weekend the Clarets travel to the Kassam Stadium for the first time in their history to face an Oxford side that have enjoyed a strong start to the season following their promotion from League One.

Despite losing to Bristol City last time out, Des Buckingham’s side sit ninth in the table after claiming three wins and three defeats in their first six games.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to contend with, although Burnley will have Bashir Humphreys back available for selection after he missed the Pompey win through suspension.

Heading into Saturday’s encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Joe Bennett (Oxford) - out Set to remain sidelined until January after suffering a foot injury in the win against Preston North End earlier this month.

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford) - out Set to miss the next six weeks after sustaining a knee injury during the recent 1-0 win against Stoke City.

Will Goodwin (Oxford) - doubt Maybe a week or two away from returning having missed the start of the season with an issue with his ankle ligaments.