Out-of-contract Burnley star commits his future to the club by penning new deal

Out-of-contract Burnley man Connor Roberts has committed his future to the club by penning a new long-term contract.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had been fears among the fanbase that Roberts would leave Turf Moor at the end of the season when his old deal was due to end.

But those fears have been allayed, with the Welshman penning a new two-year contract with the option of a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really happy to be extending my stay with Burnley Football Club,” the right-back said.

"It's a special club with special fans and I'm looking forward to creating more great memories.

"This has been a brilliant season for our defence but the sole focus is on promotion to the Premier League."

The 29-year-old, who joined the Clarets from Swansea City in 2021, has been a central figure for Scott Parker’s men this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Connor Roberts of Burnley acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Wales international has also found the back of the net on two occasions this season, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough as well as the recent 4-0 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender also recently surpassed the 100-appearance milestone for the club.

Despite full-back Oliver Sonne arriving during the January transfer window, Roberts has managed to keep hold of the right-back spot.

It’s been some turnaround for Roberts, who wasn’t fancied last season under Vincent Kompany and spent the second half of the season on loan with Leeds United.

Burnley fans will now be hoping CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill follow Roberts in committing their futures to the club, with both of them also out of contract at the end of the season.