Out-of-contract Burnley star commits his future to the club by penning new deal
There had been fears among the fanbase that Roberts would leave Turf Moor at the end of the season when his old deal was due to end.
But those fears have been allayed, with the Welshman penning a new two-year contract with the option of a further year.
"I'm really happy to be extending my stay with Burnley Football Club,” the right-back said.
"It's a special club with special fans and I'm looking forward to creating more great memories.
"This has been a brilliant season for our defence but the sole focus is on promotion to the Premier League."
The 29-year-old, who joined the Clarets from Swansea City in 2021, has been a central figure for Scott Parker’s men this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.
The Wales international has also found the back of the net on two occasions this season, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough as well as the recent 4-0 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday.
The defender also recently surpassed the 100-appearance milestone for the club.
Despite full-back Oliver Sonne arriving during the January transfer window, Roberts has managed to keep hold of the right-back spot.
It’s been some turnaround for Roberts, who wasn’t fancied last season under Vincent Kompany and spent the second half of the season on loan with Leeds United.
Burnley fans will now be hoping CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill follow Roberts in committing their futures to the club, with both of them also out of contract at the end of the season.
