As per tradition on the eve of a new campaign, predictions and forecasts are beginning to be made.

The Opta supercomputer simulated the 2024/25 EFL Championship season 10,000 times to see how the campaign may pan out.

But as we know, predicting the Championship is a tough job, with the English second tier being one of the most unpredictable and exciting leagues around.

To show the potential craziness of the Championship season, 23 of the 24 teams won the title at least once in the Opta supercomputer’s 2024/25 simulations – Plymouth Argyle the only team failing to do so – while Leeds United were the the only side to never finish bottom.