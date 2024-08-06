Opta supercomputer predicts where Burnley will finish compared to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, West Brom and their Championship rivals

By Matt Scrafton

Published 6th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re now only a week away from Burnley’s opening game of the 2024/25 Championship season.

As per tradition on the eve of a new campaign, predictions and forecasts are beginning to be made.

The Opta supercomputer simulated the 2024/25 EFL Championship season 10,000 times to see how the campaign may pan out.

But as we know, predicting the Championship is a tough job, with the English second tier being one of the most unpredictable and exciting leagues around.

To show the potential craziness of the Championship season, 23 of the 24 teams won the title at least once in the Opta supercomputer’s 2024/25 simulations – Plymouth Argyle the only team failing to do so – while Leeds United were the the only side to never finish bottom.

Here is where the Supercomputer thinks the Clarets will finish and how many points they would get in an average season:

50.6 average points

1. 24th: Cardiff City

50.6 average points Photo: Dan Mullan

53.7 average points

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle

53.7 average points Photo: Harry Trump

55.5 average points

3. 22nd: Oxford United

55.5 average points Photo: Getty Images

56.2 average points

4. 21st: Sunderland

56.2 average points Photo: Getty Images

