'Opportunity': Scott Parker drops selection hint for Burnley's FA Cup tie against Southampton

Scott Parker is expected to rotate his Burnley side for today’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

The Clarets boss admitted the game gives him a good opportunity to take a look at some of his squad players that aren’t currently featuring on a regular basis.

Parker also suggested the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Manuel Benson and deadline day signing Marcus Edwards could get some minutes.

“It’s a big test for us, of course,” he said.

“It’s a team that obviously came out of this division last year, they added to their squad and they’ve got the quality that brings.

“It’ll be another step up for us and a good marker, which we’re looking forward to.

“It gives us an opportunity as well to maybe give other players an opportunity. But of course it’s two teams with different priorities.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Burnley manager Scott Parker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Oxford United FC at Turf Moor on February 04, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

While Burnley are fighting to get back in the Premier League, Ivan Juric’s side are scrambling to retain their top flight status.

While both of their priorities are clear, Parker insists he will still take the game seriously.

“It's a competitive game of football and it's a competition that holds a lot of value to me as a coach and one that we want to do very well in,” he added.

“We're on a current run of 19 games unbeaten in all competitions and we're going into this game wanting to be ultra competitive.

“It also gives us an opportunity to maybe freshen things up and like I said, to use the squad a bit as well. Maybe Southampton see it the same way, I'm not sure, I can't speak for them. “But fundamentally, this is a competitive game. We want to go there and give the best version of ourselves.”

Deadline day signing Edwards was an unused substitute on Tuesday as Burnley beat Oxford United 1-0.

Speaking on Thursday in the build-up to today’s cup tie, Parker did hint that the Sporting loanee could be handed his debut on the South Coast.

“I think there's probably the potential for that, yes,” he said.

“It's likely that we can integrate the new players into this fixture, give them some minutes, get them up to speed.

“We’ll have to tread carefully though because obviously they've just come in. It's always difficult in a January window when players come in, because they’ve probably lacked a little bit of game time, so we need to tread carefully around that. But certainly it'll be an opportunity for us.”

In the last round, academy products Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott caught the eye as the Clarets edged past Reading after extra time.

When asked if the duo are likely to get another chance to shine, Parker said: “There may be opportunity for both of those lads to be in and around it.

“But again, it's probably too early to say at this moment in time. We'll see where we are.”