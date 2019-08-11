Opening day win for Burnley - Chris Boden’s player ratings

Burnley started the season with a 3-0 win over Southampton at Turf Moor - their biggest victory on the opening day since 1966.

And here are Chris Boden’s player ratings after what was an enjoyable afternoon, albeit in appalling conditions.

Nick Pope: Wasn’t overly stretched throughout the game on his first Premier League start in 15 months, but made a fine save to turn over Nathan Redmond’s strike in the first half, and was alert to keep out a late effort from Jannik Vestergaard 7

Matt Lowton: Tasked with keeping tabs on Saints’ dangerman Redmond, Lowton ultimately came out on top, while also offering an outlet going forward 7

James Tarkowski: A summer of speculation clearly hasn’t affected Tarkowski, who was his usual composed, classy self. Outstanding 8

Ben Mee: The obvious choice as skipper, replacing Tom Heaton, Mee led by example, helping ensure former teammate Danny Ings and Che Adams were peripheral figures 8

Erik Pieters: With two assists, and an assured showing defensively, the Dutchman can be more than pleased with his Clarets debut 8

Johann Berg Gudmundsson: Got the nod ahead of Aaron Lennon, and looked sharp throughout, showing typical defensive diligence, while looking to create. Forced and took his goal superbly 8

Ashley Westwood: Burnley’s Player of the Year continued where he left off, looking to win the ball and move it quickly 7

Jack Cork: Typical Jack Cork, full of energy and running, breaking play up and using the ball efficiently 7

Dwight McNeil (Lennon 84): Flashes of the superb close control and dribbling skills we have come to admire, and worked hard against the ball 7

Ashley Barnes (Rodriguez 84): A constant nuisance to the Southampton centre backs, in particular Jannik Vestergaard, who had an afternoon to forget. Took his goals superbly 8

Chris Wood: Still offside far too often, it wasn’t one of his better days, but helped contribute to a superb start to the season 6

Substitutes: Hart, Hendrick, Gibson, Bardsley, Long.