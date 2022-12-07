New research has revealed each Premier League teams’ most expensive benchwarmer for the 2021-2022 season.

Data experts at OLBG have revealed the top flight's most expensive benchwarmers by looking at the number of minutes each player played last season against their annual salary to calculate who earned the most money for the least amount of time played.

Statisticians used Football Critic to find out the number of minutes each Premier League player played in the 2021/22 season.

They then used Spotrac to find out the salary of each Premier League player.

Analysts excluded any players who spent time at other clubs throughout the season, whether transferring to another team, going out on loan, or moving clubs as a free agent.

1. Dean Henderson — £5.2m per minute played Taking the number one spot as the most expensive bench warmer is Dean Henderson. Manchester United's backup goalkeeper for the 2021/22 season replaces Phil Jones who topped the list last season. Henderson didn't play a single minute of Premier League football, operating primarily as David De Gea's understudy. The Englishman has since moved to Nottingham Forest on loan where he is playing more regularly.

2. Adrian — £3.016m per minute played Liverpool's Adrian takes second place earning just over £3 million. Similarly to Henderson, Adrian failed to play a minute of Premier League football, where he became the third-choice keeper behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. Adrian's only appearance last season came against Preston in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, a competition Liverpool would go on to win.

3. Harry Lewis — £2.2m per minute played Completing a top three of goalkeepers is Southampton's Harry Lewis, who earned £2.2 million despite failing to play a minute of Premier League football. Last season, Lewis was Southampton's fourth-choice goalkeeper, behind Alex McCarthy, Frazer Foster, and Willy Caballero. At the end of the season, the 24-year-old joined League 2 side, Bradford, on a free transfer.

4. Tom Heaton — £2.18m per minute played Club during 2021/22: Manchester United. Annual Salary: £2,180,000. Weekly Wage: £41,923. Minutes Played: 0.