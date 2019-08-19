On this day 10 years ago Robbie Blake scored Burnley's first ever goal in the Premier League against Manchester United

Just like the Moon landing, England's World Cup win in 1966 or the fall of the Berlin Wall, everybody knows where they were and what they were doing when Robbie Blake netted Burnley's first ever goal in the Premier League.

It's 10 years ago to the day that the now Bognor Regis Town coach sent Turf Moor in to a frenzy with a thumping volley that downed Sir Alex Ferguson's defending champions.

There was nothing anybody could do, particularly Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster, once Patrice Evra's headed clearance from Stephen Jordan's deep cross dropped perfectly for the Middlesbrough-born forward.

Smash. Whack. Slam. There isn't an onomatopoeic word in the English language capable of doing that strike justice. The technique, the trajectory, the power, the end result, everything about it was simply sublime.

The stadium quivered amid mass celebration as Blake, with such swagger, marched over to the James Hargreaves Stand.

Not all heroes wear capes. 'Bad Beat Bob', the man in the red Y-fronts, basked in the glory as team-mates and supporters celebrated the 19th minute milestone.

Meanwhile, the dejection and the disbelief on the faces of Ryan Giggs, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney was clear for everybody to see.

"It's unbelievable; how time flies," said the 43-year-old. "It doesn't seem that long ago, but that's the way football is.

"It doesn't seem like 10 years ago at all. I've had plenty of questions and comments about the goal since and hopefully they'll still be asking in another 10 year's time.

"It was really special considering who it was against and with it being Burnley's first goal in the Premier League.

"To win 1-0 at home was massive. In my honest opinion I've probably scored better goals in my career, but it's one that I'm really happy about.

"When you make contact with the ball like that it's always nice to see it go in. It's still fresh in my mind, big moments like that will always stay with you.

"It was a deep cross from Stephen Jordan, Patrice Evra heads it clear and I've connected with it so sweetly.

"They are moments that live with you forever. Nobody can change that, nobody can ever take it away. Players move on and times change, but records like that will always stay with the football club.

"To have my name attached to it is fantastic, especially when it's a football club that I have a lot of affection for.

"We'll always have that connection, which is great. That will last forever and it means a lot to me."

In terms of the magnitude of the occasion, the atmosphere and the outcome, Blake, who scored 72 goals in 282 appearances for the Clarets over two spells, believes the United game just about trumped the League Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Clarets, under Owen Coyle, were just a couple of minutes away from reaching the final at Wembley after recovering a three-goal deficit. It was a hard pill to swallow for Blake, who had opened the scoring in the 34th minute when his free kick caught Ben Alnwick off guard.

"The United game was the biggest night for me at Turf Moor as a Burnley player," Blake said. "The Spurs one would probably have topped it if we'd have gone through. We were 90 seconds away from playing Manchester United in a League Cup final at Wembley.

"That was a big occasion, there was a lot of emotion attached to it, but to finish the tie so deflated having been on such a high, it was hard to take. We were elated at the end of the United game, above all the most important thing was the result.

"It was the best night I'd experienced at Turf Moor. It was unique and a result that I'm very proud of. Some people say it was a fluke, but we went on to beat Everton as well. We took six points in four days against two top teams in the Premier League. That gave us confidence going forward."

It wasn't the last time that Blake got the better of Foster, either. The following season, when lining up for Bolton Wanderers in the top flight, he earned a point with an 81st minute set-piece against Birmingham City.

"I scored against Ben Foster for Bolton against Birmingham as well," he said. "It was a free kick. He came up to me after the game and said 'you love scoring good goals against me'. He said he never even saw the ball when I scored against him in the United game. It was quite a special hit, especially with the power it generated."