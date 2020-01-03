On-loan Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater returns to parent club Chelsea

Sean Dyche has confirmed Danny Drinkwater has returned to parent club Chelsea.

The on-loan midfielder joined the club on deadline day until January 6th, with the option of extending the deal for the remainder of the season.

However, after making only two starts in almost five months - not helped by having three months out as he recovered from injuries sustained in an incident outside a Manchester nightclub at the end of August - the England international has decided to go back to Stamford Bridge to explore other options.

Dyche explained: "He will go back, just for football reasons.

"He just hasn’t had the pitch time.

"There was a moment when we had injuries and he probably would have played, but things happen.

"He has been a credit to himself with his professionalism, apart from the incident. He has recovered from that and he has looked after himself and tried to be part of the group. He has just not had the game time that he needs.

"I like him as a player and a character and I wish him well.

"There was an incident that was unfortunate, and cost a lot more time than we thought.

"We couldn't get enough game time for him, if we are honest.

"My respect for him is high as a person and a player."