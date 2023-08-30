Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Live updates from Carabao Cup second round clash
Nottingham Forest are their opponents with a spot in the third round at stake.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
How will the Clarets line up?
Having played against Aston Villa on Sunday and another league game against Spurs coming up next Saturday, we’re expected to see the Clarets make plenty of changes.
With that in mind, here’s how we think they might line up...
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match thoughts
“It’s a key game, it’s the type of game we need at this moment in time.
“The reality is we’re playing Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and they have a day extra of recovery than us.
“Then we play Tottenham on Saturday and they’ve got an extra day of recovery than us as well because they play Tuesday, so we’ve got to manage this week in a clever way.
“We’ve built the squad for these moments and as much as I’m excited by the competition, I’m also excited by the players [that are going to play].
“You’ve seen some of them come on [against Aston Villa] and some of them started as well.”
Team news
Vincent Kompany is expected to use this opportunity to make changes and utilise his squad.
Aaron Ramsey (above) could be handed his first start having made his debut off the bench against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Fellow substitutes Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen could also be given a run out from the start.
Anass Zaroury misses out again, serving the second game of his three-match ban for the red card he picked up against Manchester City.
Jordan Beyer (injured), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (injured) are also sidelined.
As for Forest, Joe Worrall misses out through suspension after being sent off against Manchester United while Scott McKenna also suffered an injury during that game.
Wayne Hennessey, Felipe and Orel Mangala are also sidelined.
Match preview
Burnley briefly turn their attention away from the Premier League when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup tonight.
Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the City Ground for their second round tie looking to embark on another good cup run.
The Clarets reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season as well as the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.
But having endured back-to-back defeats in their opening Premier League games, Burnley will be keen to register their first victory of the campaign.
As for Forest, they will be out to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, where they threw away an early two-goal lead.
Prior to that, Steve Cooper’s side beat Sheffield United 2-1 having opened the season with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.
Bobby Madley is tonight’s referee. The West Yorkshire official has overseen four games so far this season, all in the Championship, dishing out 22 yellow cards and one red.
Madley took charge of two Burnley games last season, the 1-1 draw at home to Hull City and the 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.
