News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Live

Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Live updates from Carabao Cup second round clash

Burnley take a short break from the Premier League this midweek as they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Nottingham Forest are their opponents with a spot in the third round at stake.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Nottingham Forest v Burnley - live updates

Show new updates
17:17 BST

Tonight’s odds

Nottingham Forest - 6/5

Draw - 23/10

Burnley - 13/5

Odds according to SafeBettingSites.com

21:17 BST

How will the Clarets line up?

Having played against Aston Villa on Sunday and another league game against Spurs coming up next Saturday, we’re expected to see the Clarets make plenty of changes.

With that in mind, here’s how we think they might line up...

21:16 BST

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match thoughts

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It’s a key game, it’s the type of game we need at this moment in time.

“The reality is we’re playing Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and they have a day extra of recovery than us.

“Then we play Tottenham on Saturday and they’ve got an extra day of recovery than us as well because they play Tuesday, so we’ve got to manage this week in a clever way.

“We’ve built the squad for these moments and as much as I’m excited by the competition, I’m also excited by the players [that are going to play].

“You’ve seen some of them come on [against Aston Villa] and some of them started as well.”

21:15 BST

Team news

For Berge, 68 Unusual to make his debut against former side. Pressed quite high up up the pitch and showed plenty of energy.For Berge, 68 Unusual to make his debut against former side. Pressed quite high up up the pitch and showed plenty of energy.
For Berge, 68 Unusual to make his debut against former side. Pressed quite high up up the pitch and showed plenty of energy.

Vincent Kompany is expected to use this opportunity to make changes and utilise his squad.

Aaron Ramsey (above) could be handed his first start having made his debut off the bench against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fellow substitutes Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen could also be given a run out from the start.

Anass Zaroury misses out again, serving the second game of his three-match ban for the red card he picked up against Manchester City.

Jordan Beyer (injured), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (injured) are also sidelined.

As for Forest, Joe Worrall misses out through suspension after being sent off against Manchester United while Scott McKenna also suffered an injury during that game.

Wayne Hennessey, Felipe and Orel Mangala are also sidelined.

21:15 BST

Match preview

Burnley briefly turn their attention away from the Premier League when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the City Ground for their second round tie looking to embark on another good cup run.

The Clarets reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season as well as the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

But having endured back-to-back defeats in their opening Premier League games, Burnley will be keen to register their first victory of the campaign.

As for Forest, they will be out to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, where they threw away an early two-goal lead.

Prior to that, Steve Cooper’s side beat Sheffield United 2-1 having opened the season with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Bobby Madley is tonight’s referee. The West Yorkshire official has overseen four games so far this season, all in the Championship, dishing out 22 yellow cards and one red.

Madley took charge of two Burnley games last season, the 1-1 draw at home to Hull City and the 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.

21:13 BST

Good evening

And welcome to tonight’s live blog.

Burnley take a short break from the Premier League this midweek as they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.

Nottingham Forest are their opponents with a spot in the third round at stake.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestBurnleyPremier League