Burnley briefly turn their attention away from the Premier League when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the City Ground for their second round tie looking to embark on another good cup run.

The Clarets reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season as well as the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

But having endured back-to-back defeats in their opening Premier League games, Burnley will be keen to register their first victory of the campaign.

As for Forest, they will be out to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, where they threw away an early two-goal lead.

Prior to that, Steve Cooper’s side beat Sheffield United 2-1 having opened the season with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Bobby Madley is tonight’s referee. The West Yorkshire official has overseen four games so far this season, all in the Championship, dishing out 22 yellow cards and one red.