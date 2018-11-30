United go through on penalties

Burnley United reached the quarter-finals of the Bluefin Sports Insurance LFA Amateur Cup on Saturday.

But they were made to sweat by Anchorsholme.

Kuda Chingwaro (pictured) scored a last-minute equaliser to take the tie to penalties, and Paul Fildes’ side prevailed 5-4 in the shootout to advance to the last eight.

The the Storefirst East Lancashire League Second Division, Burnley United Reserves hammered Langho Reserves 10-2 at the Rhyddings.

Tomorrow, the first team face Read United at Barden, and the reserves are at Stacksteads St Joseph’s.

On Saturday, Burnley Belvedere lost 1-0 to Mostonians at the Vestacare Stadium in the Lancashire Amateur League.

And in the East Lancashire League First Division, Belvedere drew 1-1 at Barnoldswick Town’s Silentnight Stadium to maintain their recent improvement in form.

The first half was largely uneventful, with both sides unable to create a goal scoring opportunity.

The home side’s cause was not helped early in the match when George Skocki was forced to retire from the action with a recurrence of a persistent hamstring injury.

The 0-0 half-time score was an accurate summary of a rather drab and featureless 45 minutes.

The game finally came to life five minutes after the interval when Town were slow to react from a corner, and the Belvedere forward Joe Rigby headed the ball into the net at the back post.

The goal forced a reaction from the Barnoldswick side, and they equalised on 53 minutes with an almost carbon copy of their opponents goal a couple of minutes earlier.

Bailey Coates put a perfect corner on to the head of Joe Brown, who made no mistake with a fine header at the far post.

Belvedere host Feniscowles and Pleasington tomorrow.