United advance to fourth round of the LFA Cup

Burnley United advanced to the fourth round of the Bluefin Sports Insurance LFA Amateur Cup on Saturday, as they saw off Morecambe Royals 2-0 at Barden.

Wayne Morrison and Luke Taylor were on target for Paul Fildes’ side.

The reserves had a free date, but arranged a friendly with Coppull United.

Burnley United won 5-2, with a brace from Scott Cawtherley, and further goals from Matt Turner and James Boggs, with an own goal rounding off the scoring.

On Saturday, United are at the Memorial Ground to face third Feniscowles and Pleasington, as they look to claw back the eight-point gap to leaders Mill Hill, who have played two games more.

Kick-off is 2 p.m.

United Reserves host Waddington Reserves on Saturday, kick-off 2 p.m. at Barden.

Burnley Belvedere suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Lancashire Amateur League leaders Whitworth Valley, despite taking the lead through Lee Barrett.

On Saturday, Belvedere make the short trip to face Rossendale at Marl Pits Sports Centre, with kick-off at 2 p.m.

In the East Lancashire League, Belvedere’s reserves lost 3-1 at Barrowford Celtic on Saturday.

They host Prairie United on Saturday at Holden Road, kick-off 2 p.m.