Storks will do it all again in Vase

Padiham will replay their FA Vase tie against Prestwich Heys this evening after the second round qualifier finished all square at the Ruby Civil Arena.

The two sides will go again at Adie Moran Park at 7-45 p.m. after they couldn’t be separated at the weekend.

The Storks went ahead after a quarter-of-an-hour when James Dean powered a header past Callum Jakovlevs.from a corner, shortly after the Heys stopper had turned Liam O’Neill’s effort around the upright.

Jake Hargreaves then fired narrowly wide for the hosts after waltzing through the Prestwich defence.

The visitors drew level in the 24th minute when Brad Sixsmith’s pull back ricocheted off a defender and Tony Aghayere could only fumble the ball in to his own net.

The half ended with Aghayere pushing a 30-yard shot from Max White round the post.

Jakovlevs dropped smartly at the other end to turn Lee Knight’s shot for a corner and followed that up with a fine save to keep out O’Neill.

The momentum was with Padiham when Jakovlevs made another great save, this time repelling Ben Fletcher’s header from close range, but the away side netted against the run of play.

After Lee Grimshaw was bundled over in the box, White stepped up to convert from the spot in the 68th minute.

However, the away side’s joy was short-lived and the Storks levelled four minutes later.

An Adam Jones ball into the box was met by a glancing header from O’Neill that went in off the far post.

Tom Hulme struck the woodwork in extra-time for the hosts as they looked to avoid the replay.