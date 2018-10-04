Storks soar to sixth after scoring five at Mossie Park

Padiham are up to sixth in the Hallmark Security Premier Division after they put five past Charnock Richard at Mossie Park.

Liam O’Neill continued his rich vein of form when scoring twice in the first half, taking his tally to 11 for the season.

His first came in the seventh minute when volleying a right wing cross past Chris Cheetham from 10 yards out.

O’Neill’s second restored Padiham’s lead after Nathan Fairhurst had equalised for the home side.

His finish, after being picked out in the penalty area once again, was a carbon copy of his opener but it wasn’t enough to give the Storks the lead at the interval.

The hosts made it 2-2 with a minute of the first half remaining when Jake Hargreaves handled Danny Regan’s cross to gift them a penalty. From the resulting spot kick, Ashley Stott sent Tony Aghayere the wrong way.

The hosts went ahead just before the hour when Carl Grimshaw turned Regan’s cross home.

However, things soon swung in Padiham’s favour.

Joshua Dunroe tapped in to an empty net to equalise in the 66th minute, Benjamin Fletcher scored from a free kick two minutes later and Michael Fowler netted with the last kick.