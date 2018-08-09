Storks get off the mark

Padiham are up and running after beating local rivals Barnoldswick Town 3-1 at the Silentnight Stadium.

The Storks were made to come from behind when Mark Young’s deceptive effort from distance floated over former team-mate Jordan Gidley and went in off the post after 20 minutes.

But the visitors levelled before the break when Thomas Hulme broke in to the box unchallenged and fired across goalkeeper Ryan Livesey.

Town thought they had regained the lead when Jack Coop got in front of his marker to head home from close range but celebrations were quickly muted as he was deemed to have come back from an offside position.

Padiham controlled the game after the interval and it was Liam O’Neill who became the hero of the hour, getting his side’s noses in front with a deft finish to register his first goal for the club.

Danny Wilkins then added another to seal the three points for the Storks.

The result remedied Padiham’s disasterous start to their Hallmark Security Premier Division campaign wheere they were hammered by Runcorn Town at the Ruby Civil Arena.

The hosts were 5-0 down with just over an hour played with goals from Jack Sheppard, Ste Lewis, Simon Thelwell, Jamie Menagh and Shaun Weaver.

Stephen Hall and striker James Dean then netted a couple of consolation goals for the Storks.