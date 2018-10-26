Storks boss wants more of the same

Liam Smith said it was refreshing to see the Storks so ruthless in front of goal as they put five past Shelley in the first round of the Macron Cup.

The joint boss at the Ruby Civil Arena believes his side’s inconsistency in form stems from their wastefulness in front of goal.

But they addressed that over 90 minutes at the weekend as captain Chris Turner and midfielder Liam O’Neill scored two apiece while Lee Knight added his name to the scoresheet.

“It was very good, particularly in the second half,” said Smith. “We got in to some great positions, though we were still quite wasteful in the first half.

“We just didn’t take our chances and that gave them the opportunity to equalise. I told them that they needed to learn their lessons from games earlier in the season and they were a different class after the break.

“We dominated the game, we were clinical, and that was pleasing. It was nice to see them convert their chances.

“It would be more worrying if we weren’t creating the chances in the first place. But it does show how much of a difference it makes when you’re more ruthless. We just need to make sure that we’re converting our chances at key moments in games.”

After successive defeats in the Hallmark Security Premier Division, where Padiham went down to Abbey Hey and Bootle, Smith is praying for an upturn in form when they host Hanley Town tomorrow.

“We’ve lost two games on the bounce in the league and we’ll be looking to rectify that,” he said. “We know it won’t be easy but we’re expecting a strong, solid performance.

“It will be an interesting game but it’s one that we’re hoping to take three points from.

“I’ve seen them once already this season and we’ve had reports back from when they played Nelson.

“They’ve had a change in manager though so we’re having to expect the unexpected.”

Padiham will then travel to the Neuven Stadium on Tuesday evening to take on Jon Macken’s Radcliffe FC in the second round of the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.

Burnley United returned to Storefirst East Lancashire League action on Saturday with a 2-0 victory at Read United.

Paul Fildes’ men turned in a decent team performance, with goals from man of the match Michael White and Kevin Tomlinson enough at Read Recreational Field.

But United will need to go up a gear tomorrow when they face perennial challengers Rimington in a First Division clash at the Greenthumb Ground at the Coulthurst Jubilee Field.

The reserves are at Read United Reserves tomorrow.

As the club continues to develop off the field, they are always on the lookout for players who are interested and committed to playing good quality local football, to help United achieve their on-field ambition of climbing the football ladder.

Contact @BurnleyUnited on twitter for more details.

Belvedere were without a fixture on Saturday in the Lancashire Amateur League, and tomorrow they are in cup action at home to Lymm AFC.

Belvedere Reserves are at league leaders Mill Hill tomorrow in the East Lancashire League First Division.