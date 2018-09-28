Storks boss Smith hoping to turn things around in the cups

Liam Smith is hoping to transform Padiham’s fortunes in the domestic cup competitions.

The joint Storks boss has already endured exits from a couple of knockouts this season but there are still two more to focus on.

Padiham were dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle, convincingly beaten 5-2 against Liversedge at Clayborn, and conceded six times away at Prestwich Heys in the Buildbase FA Vase following the stalemate at the Ruby Civil Arena.

“We’re disappointed to have been knocked out of the FA Cup,” said Smith. “It’s a prestigious competition and can be a great financial reward for the football club.

“The Vase is a national competition where you have a good opportunity to progress through the rounds. It’s always exciting to be a part of it. I’m bitterly disappointed to be out of the competition.”

However, a 2-0 victory over Squires Gate at the Brian Addison Stadium midweek secured their passage in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

Two goals from Liam O’Neill made the difference. The former Crewe Alexandra academy player, who had a spell with Atherton Collieries earlier in the year, sent goalkeeper Jack Hargreaves the wrong way from the spot in the 13th minute and doubled the advantage within a minute of the second half.

The county cup is a competition that Smith has history in. He was Steve Cunningham’s right hand man at Colne, alongside Dixon Lambert, as they reached the semi-finals in 2016, losing out to Chorley at the County Ground in Leyland.

“We’re happy to still be involved in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy, which we did well in with Colne,” said Smith.

“We had the chance to play at the LFA Headquarters in Leyland for the semi-final which was a good experience.

“We welcome the cup competitions. The club hasn’t won anything in a long time so we want to compete and bring some success. We want to get the club some silverware.”

Padiham welcome Shelley in the first round of the Macron Cup next month.

Before that, however, they take on Burscough on home soil tomorrow in the Hallmark Security Premier Division.