Smith’s Storks have got the right attitude

Joint Padiham boss Liam Smith says that he’s inherited one of the best group of players that he’s ever worked with in football.

Smith, who was second in command at Colne prior to his leap in to management, has freshened things up at the Ruby Civil Arena, retaining just a couple of players from last season’s squad.

Early signs suggest that the Storks still need time to gel but Smith is pleased with the attitude and application of his recruits.

“We are a new side, we’ve only kept hold of two players from last season, but we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got to take the positives from our games so far and take them in to our next fixtures. The lads just need time to gel.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of players. Their attitude and application is excellent. It’s one of the best groups we’ve worked with. There are no egos and everybody gets on. That was part of our mantra.”

Padiham were beaten 5-2 against Runcorn Town on the opening day of the campaign in the Hallmark Security Premier Division but responded with a 3-1 win away at local rivals Barnoldswick Town.

They were then dumped out of the FA Cup in the extra preliminary round by Liversedge at the Clayborn Ground, conceding five times in 20 minutes after the interval.

However, that mixed start has dented Smith’s hopes ahead of home games with Whitchurch Alport on Saturday and Silsden on Wednesday.

“The league is our bread and butter and we’ve trained well ahead of two big games,” said Smith. “Six points is the aim from these home games and I’m confident in the lads.

“We will be fully prepared. Whitchurch Alport are a bit of an unknown. We haven’t had the opportunity to watch them but we’ve had reports from players and managers who have seen them recently. They’re riding the crest of a wave at the moment.

“We just want to bring that pride and positivity back to the football club and finish as high as we can. I’m excited about what this season will bring.”