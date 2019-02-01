Padiham manager Michael Morrison hoping Kirtis Monson is first signing of many

Joint Padiham boss Michael Morrison is hopeful of getting more signings over the line after landing Kirtis Monson from Northwich Victoria.

The 34-year-old, who is running the show with Adam Morning at the Arbories, is hoping that the full back will be the first of many new faces at the club.

The Storks haven’t won in 12 games in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division, conceding 32 times in that spell while scoring only three times in their last six outings.

“We’re always looking to improve on what we’ve got and we’ll hopefully get some signings over the line,” he said.

“We’re looking to strengthen all over the park because we haven’t been scoring goals and we’re leaking them.

“We’re well known at this level.

“We’re interested in a number of players but a lot are already settled and some don’t want to come because of the situation that we’re in.

“We’ll work with what we’ve got and do what we can.”

The squad was left requiring major reconstruction surgery following the departures of Liam Smith and Dixon Lambert, with leading scorer Liam O’Neill among that exodus of players.

The forward netted 19 times for the Storks, with his last coming in a 2-1 defeat at home to 1874 Northwich in the final game of 2018.

“It was a massive blow to lose Liam,” said Morrison.

““He didn’t drive so he was reliant on other people to get him to games.

“He couldn’t get to training, either.

“He was relying on others, like Adam Jones, who has also left the club.

“Five or six players left when we took over, which was a massive kick in the teeth.

“We didn’t even get chance to speak to anyone.

“It happens all the time at this level.

“Liam is going to be hard to replace.

“He’s technically one of the best players in this league.

“To score 19 goals in a struggling side tells you exactly what he’s capable of doing.

“In the glimpses that I saw he produced magic.

“He could create something out of nothing on his own.

“He could finish and turn a game in your favour. Every team wants that.”

Those holes in the squad have forced Morrison’s hand, somewhat, with the former Colne FC captain naming himself in the starting XI in recent weeks.

That isn’t the plan going forward, with the pair keen to put their stamp on things tactically, but their current situation hasn’t left them with any other option.

Ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash against Hanley Town at Potteries Park, the new boss said: “We might both have to play

“I’ve had to play but moving forward we don’t want to do that. At the moment it’s best for the team that we play some part.”