New Padiham bosses ready to put their stamp on things

Padiham’s new management team - Adam Morning and Michael Morrison - will look to put their own stamp on the Storks after their first game in charge ended in defeat.

The duo were in the dugout at the Ruby Civil Arena on Saturday, following the departures of Liam Smith, Dixon Lambert and Al Norwood, with 1874 Northwich coming out on top.

The home side had the lead at the interval, as goal machine Liam O’Neill netted his 19th of the season in the 27th minute.

However Scott McGowan’s second half double, with goals coming in the 53rd and 64th minute, turned the game on its head.

Padiham were later reduced to 10 men as full back Josh Dunroe was given his marching orders.

Assistant boss Morrison said: “It was a big decision to leave Longridge Town Football Club, and it wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly, but the opportunity to take over as joint manager with Adam Morning was too good to turn down.

“We’re both looking forward to getting stuck in now.

“It’s a great opportunity for us and hopefully we can get the club playing some attractive football and get back to winning ways.”

The Storks open 2019 on home soil, as they welcome Charnock Richard to the Arbories for a league fixture on Tuesday, January 8th, with kick off at 7-45 p.m.