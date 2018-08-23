Knight makes an instant impression

Storks striker Lee Knight has certainly made an impression at the Arbories since joining the club in the summer.

The 20-year-old, who had spent most of the pre-season working with Simon Haworth at Stalybridge Celtic, became an instant fan favourite when capping a hard-working display against Whitchurch Alport with a late winner at the weekend.

The former Oldham Athletic man, who operated as a winger for the Latics, was released by the League One side last summer and joined Vanarama National League North side Bradford Park Avenue.

Knight (pictured) went on to have loan spells with Ashton United and Halesowen Town, both in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

“He was outstanding and my man of the match on his full debut,” said Smith. “It was his first 90 minutes since April so it was a great way to announce himself to the club. I’m looking forward to seeing what more he can offer.

“He just gives us something a little bit different in the final third. He can hold the ball up, link play, he’s a pain for the centre-halves.

“I’m looking forward to see what the future holds if that’s what he can do in his first game back. When he gets more games under his belt he’ll only go from strength to strength.”

However, Padiham fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to newly-promoted Silsden on Wednesday night.

Clarets fan Aidan Kirby gave the visitors the lead at the Ruby Civil Arena on 28 minutes, before Lee Spires doubled their lead six minutes before half-time.

Liam ONeill pulled one back six minutes after the restart, but Luke Rhodes restored Silsden’s two-goal advantage just after the hour, and Niall Sultan killed the game off 16 minutes from time with a fourth goal.

On Saturday, Padiham are at 1874 Northwich, and they are at Squires Gate on Monday.

Paul Fildes’ tenure as Burnley United boss got off to a flying start as his side hit double figures on the opening day of the season on Saturday.

And they backed that up with a 2-0 win over Belvedere’s East Lancashire League side on Wednesday night.

United travelled to the Silentnight Stadium to take on Barnoldswick Town EL in the East Lancashire League First Division at the weekend, and came away 10-0 victors against the newly-promoted hosts.

As the scoreline suggests, Fildes’ side dominated throughout and put in a fantastic team performance, with six different names on the score sheet.

Billy Poole hit a hat-trick, with two goals for manof the match Joe Rodriguez,and Connor Stuttard, while Mickey White, Phil Price and Kuda Chingwaro also netted.

On Wednesday night, United hosted Burnley Belvedere at Barden and prevailed with two goals from star man Connor O’Neil.

Tomorrow, United are at Burnley Road to take on Whinney Hill, while the Reserves entertain Langho Reserves at Barden.

On Wednesday night, Burnley United Reserves are again at home against Colne United.

Belvedere built on victory in their first game back in the Lancashire Amateur League with a terrific 2-1 win over Failsworth Dynamos at the Failsworth Soccer Centre on Saturday.

An own goal and a Danny Green strike saw the Greens claim the points in a fine team performance.

And on Wednesday night, Phil Ashton’s side were at Mostonians AFC ‘s Vestacare Stadium, where an Arron Chapman screamer was enough to take the points.

On Saturday, Belvedere’s Reserves went down 4-2 to newly-promoted Waddington at Roefield in Clitheroe.

Tomorrow, the reserves are at Holden Road against Barrowford Celtic.

On Friday night, Belvedere’s Veterans were in action at home to Prairie FC, and played out a 3-3 draw with Paul Barrett, Paul Crorkes and Phil Greaves on target.